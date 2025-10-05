'Peacemaker's most 'insane' episode to drop soon

James Gunn teases 'Peacemaker' season two finale

DC’s anti-hero Peacemaker is set to get its finale of season two, and James Gunn, who is the series creator, teases it in an explosive way.



On Reddit, the director hypes up the upcoming episode titled Full Nelson, which will have a run time of more than 57 minutes, marking the franchise’s longest episode.

“I can guarantee it’s the craziest, wildest, most insane and wonderful episode of Peacemaker we’ve ever produced.”

In other news, Jennifer Holland, who portrays Harcourt, in an interview with Variety, reflects on her character's trajectory in season two.

"I obviously have a close relationship with James, and he’ll share different plot points with the story and run it by me. I learned a lot of what was going on with Harcourt’s story early on," she adds.

"But not everything. Sometimes, James holds things close because he’s afraid something might change in the writing process," the actress notes.

"From the very beginning, he had very rough early outlines of the show that were completely different."

"We had early conversations about Harcourt’s relationship with Rick Flag Jr., and that being the genesis of her deep vitriol and hatred towards Peacemaker [in Season 1]," Jennifer concludes.

The finale of Peacemaker season two will drop on October 9, 2025.