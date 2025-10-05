Taylor Swift loves 'secrecy': here's why

Taylor Swift explains planting Easter eggs in her albums

Taylor Swift is well-known for planting 'easter eggs' in her music, and in her recent interview she gives an insight into why she put them in her albums.



"I really want my music to be a surprise for my fans. And I really want to figure out how to do those surprises in ways that are clever," she tells BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

"And fun for them and feel like entertainment and also if you don't need Easter eggs then you can disregard that and that doesn't need to happen,” the Carolina hitmaker adds.

She continues, "You don't need to do math if you don't want to but if you want a little extra layer of entertainment like I like to be able to do that and that's why we're so shrouded in secrecy."

"They found out a really fun one the other day which is that if you line up all of the titles of the songs on the album, in the center, it makes the shape of The Eras Tour stage."

"And it's, I was so pleased when they found that out. I was like, yes,” Taylor concludes.