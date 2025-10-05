Kevin Costner turns heads with his newfound love: 'Truly like her'

Kevin Costner sparks debate after finding new love in wealthy divorcee

Kevin Costner was spotted dating Kelly Noonan after her divorce from a Wall Street billionaire.

The 70-year-old American actor and filmmaker, who is embroiled in financial woes and is struggling to fund the next installments of his film, Horizon: An American Saga, has sparked speculations after he was seen dating an affluent divorcee who resembles his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Costner was linked to the 46-year-old Noonan almost eight months after her divorce from a billionaire Wall Street tycoon.

An insider told Radar Online, "I doubt Kevin would be dating Kelly if he didn't truly like her. But you have to wonder if there isn't a part of him that's hoping she'll throw him a financial lifeline."

Previously, the same outlet reported that the Yellowstone star’s assets, which were estimated to be around $400 million, have gone down.

He was also ordered by a Los Angeles judge to give $63,209 per month in child support for his three kids towards the end of 2023. He shares his children with ex-wife Baumgartner.

"He left some pretty powerful people in Hollywood holding the bag. That might be coming back to bite him,” the source claimed.

"No one is saying Kevin is dating her just for her money. But that might wind up being a happy coincidence,” the insider said.