Marvel star slams critics over MCU movies

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen takes swipe at critics

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlett Witch, has made her views clear on Marvel movies: that they are for fans, not for critics.



“I mean, these movies aren't for critics; these movies are for fans," she says while appearing at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Elizabeth is not the first star in the Marvel franchise who has slammed the critics.

Her co-star Sebastian Stan had also added his share in the support of the studio. The actor, who portrays Bucky Barnes, weighed in on Marvel’s significance after the franchise was under fire as its Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels failed to make an impact on the box office.

Not to mention, the celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese earlier also lashed out at the studio, calling it It's not cinema.”

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," he previously said.

"It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” the filmmaker told Empire Magazine.

Amid this, Sebastian told GQ, “I’ve never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything.”

“If Marvel was gone, it’d be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don’t just go out there and **** on something without offering something better," he concluded.