Shailene Woodley admits singing as Janis Joplin in the upcoming biopic is 'scary'

Shailene Woodley recently revealed why she felt “vulnerable” while getting prepared to sing as Janis Joplin in the forthcoming biopic.

For those unaware, the 33-year-old Hollywood actress is acting in the biopic Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can, about the iconic singer Joplin, who passed in 1970 at the age of just 27.

Woodley, who is also serving as a producer in the upcoming film, conversed with PEOPLE magazine while working on the film’s preproduction and admitted that singing for the role is tough.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "Singing is very scary. It's very vulnerable.”

In September 2024, Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter reported that California’s tax credit is being used for the Joplin biopic.

"I have a feeling Janis would be smiling ear to ear, zipping down the PCH in her psychedelic Porsche knowing her story is bringing opportunities and funding to the city and people that held so much significance to her,” the Emmy-nominated star remarked at that time.

A few months later, Woodley went to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the film, quipping, "We've been working on it for seven years now, and it's just — she's such a groovy chick, man. She really brought the light to this planet in a really singular way."

Fallon asked the Big Little Lies star out of curiosity if they have gotten hands on clothes from Joplin’s era, to which she replied, "We have the outfits. Everything."

It is pertinent to mention that Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can does not have a release date yet.