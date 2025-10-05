Hilaria Baldwin planning to ditch husband Alec: Source

Photo: Hilaria Baldwin does not want husband Alec Baldwin to steal her spotlight: Source

Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly trying to distance herself from husband Alec Baldwin.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 40-year-old yoga instructor is looking to save face following the 2021 on-set shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Alec is pushing hard to fly out to L.A. and bring the kids with him,” an insider dished.

As the Rust tragedy continues to cast a shadow over their public image, Hilaria wants her husband to stay lowkey.

“But Hilaria wants him to stay put in NYC. She doesn’t want him overshadowing her time with Gleb and taking away the attention from HER.”

In a separate report, another source claimed the couple’s reputation has taken a major hit. “At this point, Alec and Hilaria are a pair of laughingstocks,” one insider said.

Meanwhile, Hilaria continues to draw backlash for her infamous Spanish accent, which critics insist is affected despite her Boston upbringing.

“She’s desperate to stay in the limelight,” a source explained.

“But they’re coming across as a pair of lame D-listers, which is pretty shocking when you consider how big a star Alec used to be. He’s being led around doing all these lame stunts that Hilaria is insisting on and coming across like a washed-up schmuck.”

The insider concluded, “A lot of folks are urging him to show some dignity — but it could be too late for that.”