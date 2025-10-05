Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sets top records

Taylor Swift sets several records from 'The Life of a Showgirl'

As Taylor Swift has dropped its latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, it has set various records within a day of release.



According to Billboard, it has sold 2.7 million copies, making the sales of the album the second-highest weekly in history.

It is worth noting the album wasreleased a day ago; given this, the Carolina hitmaker has six more days to beat the record of Adele, who sold 3.4 million of 25 in 2015.

Another record Taylor made is the selling of the most vinyl copies in a week, selling 1.2 million.

In other news, Taylor, the Grammy winner, explains why she included 'easter eggs' in her album during an appearance on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

"I really want my music to be a surprise for my fans. And I really want to figure out how to do those surprises in ways that are clever," she adds.

The musician continues, "And fun for them and feel like entertainment and also if you don't need Easter eggs then you can disregard that and that doesn't need to happen."

"You don't need to do math if you don't want to but if you want a little extra layer of entertainment like I like to be able to do that and that's why we're so shrouded in secrecy."

"They found out a really fun one the other day which is that if you line up all of the titles of the songs on the album, in the center, it makes the shape of The Eras Tour stage," the 35-year-old notes.

"And it's, I was so pleased when they found that out. I was like, yes,” she concludes.