Jeremy Allen White gets big tribute ahead of new movie

Bruce Springsteen on Jeremy Allen White's performance in biopic

Jeremy Allen White has stepped into the shoes of music icon Bruce Springsteen for his forthcoming biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.



As the movie is premiered at the New York Film Festival, tributes pour in for The Bear star.

Reports say the legendary musician on stage first thanked the audience who was there watching the film's screening. “I want to thank everybody for coming out to see our film tonight and our crew, a great cast.“

Then he praises the movie's lead star, "Jeremy Allen White for putting his whole heart and soul into the part, just such a wonderful job, and for playing a much better looking version of me. I'm really thankful for that."

The film's logline, meanwhile, read, "Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past."

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will bow out in cinemas on Oct. 24.