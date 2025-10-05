Why is new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff different?

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdom' maker gives key insight about series

Game of Thrones so far has two spinoffs, and the latest one, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is said to have key differences from the other series in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.



Ira Parker, the series co-creator, says, “All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence.”

He adds that the key difference between A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and its predecessor shows is that the new series will not feature a grand title sequence.

“The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi’s score is orchestral and large and beautiful," the filmmaker tells EW.

"That's not really Dunk’s M.O. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him," he adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ira says the events of the upcoming series take place over 50 years after the death of the last dragon in the Targaryen civil war.

However, that dragon, the maker says, “wasn't even much of a dragon. It was a sort of gnarled thing that it couldn't even fly. If you can't fly, what are you really? They’re just a fancy lizard.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will air on HBO in January 2026.