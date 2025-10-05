Kimberly Hébert Gregory, 'Vice Principals' star, passes away at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, 'Vice Principals' star, breathes her last at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Dr. Belinda Brown on the HBO series Vice Principals, passed away at the age of 52 on October 3, 2025.

On Sunday, October 4, Kimberly’s ex-husband, Chester Gregory, shared the tragic news of her passing in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram.

Chester penned a poem to honor her and the bond they had, admitting that she taught him the lesson of “courage.”

Walton Goggins, who appeared with her as Lee Russell on Vice Principals, also honored her legacy by giving her a tribute on Instagram.

He scribbled, “We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory.”

“I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional. A gatdamn SOPRANO that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know,” the Django Unchained star concluded, showing reverence to the late actress.

Kimerly Hébert Gregory, who was born on December 7, 1972, and left an indelible mark in the world of entertainment through her remarkable performances, is survived by her only child, son Gregory.