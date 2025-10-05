Angel Rees gives basketball masterclass to Idris Elba on 'A House of Dynamite' set

Idris Elba learns basketball tips from Angel Reese on 'A House of Dynamite' set

Idris Elba learnt some basketball tips from Angel Reese on the set of A House of Dynamite.

The 32-year-old American basketball player conversed with PEOPLE magazine during the premiere of their forthcoming film at the New York Film Festival on September 28.

Reese told the outlet that she asked for advice from the 53-year-old American actor and rapper while shooting for her debut feature film and he made her share her expertise in return.

Calling to mind what Elba told her behind the camera, she shared, “He just said, 'Stay confident. Be yourself. Have fun,’” adding, “We were shooting baskets … and I was teaching him a few things too, so it was really fun.”

The former player of the Maryland Terrapins has entered the world of films through a political thriller, A House of Dynamite, which was directed by Kathryn Bigelow. While Elba, well-known for portraying famous political figures on the big screen, is playing the President of the United States.

"Playing the president was a challenge, but I'm hoping that ... I wanted to bring a human side to this character, and I hope the audience enjoy that," the Heads of State star remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that A House of Dynamite hit cinemas in the United Kingdom on October 3, 2025 and set to be released in the United States on October 10, 2025 ahead of its October 24 debut on Netflix.