Victoria Beckham makes shocking revelation about upcoming Netflix documentary

Victoria Beckham reveals what she discussed in upcoming Netflix documentary

October 05, 2025

Victoria Beckham has made a shocking admission during her latest interview.

Speaking with Sunday Times Style Magazine, the wife of David Beckham got candid about her upcoming Netflix documentary.

Revealing what fans can expect from the documentary show, Victoria said, "I touch on my family, I touch on the Spice Girls, the problems we’ve had with the business, you know, the money we’ve lost."

She confessed, "there have been lots of triggers."

The fashion icon also noted, "I cried. Like I said, I haven’t seen the final edit, but yes, I did cry."

"It takes quite a lot to make me cry, but I did cry. You know, I’ve earned my place to show in Paris, I’ve earned the respect," Victoria said.

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming Netflix docuseries is produced by Studio 99, production company of her husband David Beckham.

The three-part series, also titled Victoria Beckham, is set to premiere on October 9, 2025.

