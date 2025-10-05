Mara Brock Akil cherishes working with Angie Stone

Mara Brock Akil gets honest about working with Angie Stone

Mara Brock Akil has reflected on the most cherished memories of working with Angie Stone.

For those unaware, the acclaimed American singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actress, who lost her life in a car crash at the age of 63 on March 1, 2025, sang the theme song of American film producer and television writer’s famous show Girlfriend in 2000.

On October 1, Akil was caught in a conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the "Mara Brock Akil: Forever Our Girlfriend" event hosted by Hollywood Confidential, where she revealed how the song was created.

She said, "I have a fun story about that. My dear friend, KC Saney — you know, you call on your resources when you're trying to do it big and the budget is tight — [I] called in a favor and was like, 'KC, do you know anybody that could really give some special sauce to a theme song? I just need something. I need that call to arms, and everybody comes and shows up at the time.' "

"He was like, 'Mara, you want me to call Angie?' I was like, 'Bruh. Yes! Call Angie.'" The Game creator recalled. "And, literally, Angie Stone came and she did that song in about 15 to 20 minutes. Technically, she was in the building for about 30 minutes because she had to get to the airport."

Akil went on to note that the R&B singer quickly picked up on the tone due to which the studio session was smooth.

"I gave a direction [and] a sense of the energy that I wanted to the producer, Camara Kambon, because I had already been in conversation with him. He then said a few words to Angie and to watch her — a professional — work [was amazing]. We were done in 15 minutes,” she shared.