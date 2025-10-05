Julia Roberts says Hollywood is 'dominated by men'

Julia Roberts gets candid about male-dominated environment in Hollywood

Julia Roberts has made a shocking confession after being in industry for nearly four decades.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Julia was questioned if she could relate to her character in new film After the Hunt.

In the movie, Alma Imhoff, played by Julia Roberts, claimed that she had to be successful in a "deeply misogynist" world to become professor at Yale University.

Responding to the question, Julia candidly admitted, "Well, it's still super-male!"

She went on to add, "Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma's speech. We've all had that experience. Any woman has. Because I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there's only one other woman there."

Moreover, the actress shared that she had to be fearless to make her place, saying, "In those sort of environments. I am without fear."

The mother of three children also added, "Basically, when I became a parent, I learnt that I could not take a job unless I was fully committed to it."

She said, "If I still feel like I had one foot in the house I could not do it, but the thing that intrigued me here was that I just couldn't decide if I liked Alma or hated her. Or even understood her. And that is a reason to leave the comfort of my own home for work, right? To go someplace uncomfortable..."

It is pertinent to mention After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts is set to release on October 17, 2025.