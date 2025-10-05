Mark Ruffalo gets honest about next big MCU movie

Mark Ruffalo on his absence in next 'Avengers' cast clip

Avengers: Doomsday is the upcoming Marvel movie, which is regarded as a tentpole for the studio. It has an ensemble cast, whose names had been previously revealed in an announcement video.



But one name which was noticeably missing was Mark Ruffalo. The star, who plays the Hulk as well as Bruce Banner in the franchise, in an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show, addresses this matter.

“Can you say why you weren’t in the Avengers trailer? Every time you’re on the show, you give a spoiler and you get in trouble,” the host asked.

Mark, in a lighter mood, says, “They decided that it was better to get rid of me than for me to tell the end of the next movie."

The actor had been in the past in the spotlight for accidentally giving out spoilers for MCU films.

In 2017, for example, he live-streamed, though accidentally, a portion of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. Later, he again mistakenly gave out the spoiler for how Avengers: Infinity War would end.

Avengers: Doomsday will bow out in cinemas on Dec 16, 2026.