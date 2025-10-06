 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston says new season of 'The Morning Show' is 'not Friends'

Jennifer Aniston talks about playing Alex in 'The Morning Show'

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

Jennifer Aniston says new season of The Morning Show is not Friends
Jennifer Aniston says new season of 'The Morning Show' is 'not Friends'

Jennifer Aniston admits her work as a journalist in hit TV series has made her respect the profession even more.

The 56-year-old actress, who is currently working on 'The Morning Show' alongside Resse Witherspoon, says she is alot different from the character. 

Speaking at the New York City premiere for season 4 on Sept. 9, Aniston says: "I have the utmost respect for journalists. I mean, I always have — but even more so now."

"Especially morning anchors," Aniston continues. "It's a grind."

"I think Alex is a lot more expressive and verbal than I am," Aniston explained. "There's a little bit of — you get that out of your system, in the best way."

She added: "I love playing her."

"We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it," she said. "But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team."

"The Morning Show is just a beast to film," she continued. "It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends."

Why is new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff different?
Why is new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff different?
Victoria Beckham makes shocking revelation about upcoming Netflix documentary
Victoria Beckham makes shocking revelation about upcoming Netflix documentary
Angel Rees gives basketball masterclass to Idris Elba on 'A House of Dynamite' set
Angel Rees gives basketball masterclass to Idris Elba on 'A House of Dynamite' set
Reese Witherspoon happy with Oliver Haarmann without engagement: Source
Reese Witherspoon happy with Oliver Haarmann without engagement: Source
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, 'Vice Principals' star, passes away at 52
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, 'Vice Principals' star, passes away at 52
Jeremy Allen White gets big tribute ahead of new movie
Jeremy Allen White gets big tribute ahead of new movie
Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sets top records
Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' sets top records
Alec Baldwin seethes with rage as wife Hilaria gets 'spellbound' by 'DWTS' partner
Alec Baldwin seethes with rage as wife Hilaria gets 'spellbound' by 'DWTS' partner