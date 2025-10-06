Jennifer Aniston says new season of 'The Morning Show' is 'not Friends'

Jennifer Aniston admits her work as a journalist in hit TV series has made her respect the profession even more.

The 56-year-old actress, who is currently working on 'The Morning Show' alongside Resse Witherspoon, says she is alot different from the character.

Speaking at the New York City premiere for season 4 on Sept. 9, Aniston says: "I have the utmost respect for journalists. I mean, I always have — but even more so now."

"Especially morning anchors," Aniston continues. "It's a grind."

"I think Alex is a lot more expressive and verbal than I am," Aniston explained. "There's a little bit of — you get that out of your system, in the best way."

She added: "I love playing her."

"We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it," she said. "But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team."

"The Morning Show is just a beast to film," she continued. "It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends."