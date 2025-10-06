Dwayne Johnson gets big shock in his career?

'The Smashing Machine' gets lowest opening of The Rock's career

Dwayne Johnson, as a lead, in movies is known to get impressive numbers at the box office.



But this did not happen to his latest movie, The Smashing Machine, which he had actively promoted.

The $50 million budget for the film places it among A24's most expensive projects. Its return, however, on the first day was disappointing, to say the least.

It has opened for a meagre $6 million, which is the lowest opening for a movie in The Rock's career.

Nevertheless, Dwayne had undergone a motivating transformation for the role of ex-MMA fighter Mark Kerr in his biopic.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, he earlier said, “He had an unbelievable life, and to play him is the role of a lifetime."

“I didn’t know the role was for me, or whether I could do it, but I had the opportunity and this little voice in me telling me to do it. For once, I wasn’t chasing the box office, and it has changed my life," the actor added.

The Smashing Machine is playing in theatres.