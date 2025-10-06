 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson gets big shock in his career?

Dwayne Johnson's latest movie, 'The Smashing Machine', has a discouraging update

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

The Smashing Machine gets lowest opening of The Rocks career
'The Smashing Machine' gets lowest opening of The Rock's career

Dwayne Johnson, as a lead, in movies is known to get impressive numbers at the box office.

But this did not happen to his latest movie, The Smashing Machine, which he had actively promoted.

The $50 million budget for the film places it among A24's most expensive projects. Its return, however, on the first day was disappointing, to say the least.

It has opened for a meagre $6 million, which is the lowest opening for a movie in The Rock's career.

Nevertheless, Dwayne had undergone a motivating transformation for the role of ex-MMA fighter Mark Kerr in his biopic.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, he earlier said, “He had an unbelievable life, and to play him is the role of a lifetime."

“I didn’t know the role was for me, or whether I could do it, but I had the opportunity and this little voice in me telling me to do it. For once, I wasn’t chasing the box office, and it has changed my life," the actor added.

The Smashing Machine is playing in theatres.

Gigi Hadid 'secure, grounded' with Bradley Cooper: Source
Gigi Hadid 'secure, grounded' with Bradley Cooper: Source
Jennifer Aniston says new season of 'The Morning Show' is 'not Friends'
Jennifer Aniston says new season of 'The Morning Show' is 'not Friends'
Julia Roberts says Hollywood is 'dominated by men'
Julia Roberts says Hollywood is 'dominated by men'
Mark Ruffalo gets honest about next big MCU movie
Mark Ruffalo gets honest about next big MCU movie
Mara Brock Akil cherishes working with Angie Stone
Mara Brock Akil cherishes working with Angie Stone
Why is new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff different?
Why is new 'Game of Thrones' spinoff different?
Victoria Beckham makes shocking revelation about upcoming Netflix documentary
Victoria Beckham makes shocking revelation about upcoming Netflix documentary
Angel Rees gives basketball masterclass to Idris Elba on 'A House of Dynamite' set
Angel Rees gives basketball masterclass to Idris Elba on 'A House of Dynamite' set