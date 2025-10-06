Victoria Beckham explains why 'Spice Girl' queries 'trigger' her

Photo: Victoria Beckham admits to being triggered by 'Spice Girl' memories

Victoria Beckham has opened up about how she really feels looking back on her time as a Spice Girl.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine, the fashion designer and former pop star revealed that being asked about her Spice Girls past can still be “quite triggering.”

“I’ve been defined by a four-year period in my life. That was the Spice Girls,” Beckham reflected.

“It’s taken me almost two decades to fight that and I feel that only now can I look back and talk about it. I’m not going to lie, being asked questions about when I was in the Spice Girls was quite triggering.”

The Wannabe hitmakers, formed in 1994, became a global phenomenon with their “girl power” message and distinct personas, Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh Spice.

Beckham, famously known as Posh Spice, chose to focus on her fashion empire instead of joining the band's 2019 reunion tour.

“And I’d say those were the most difficult moments,” she added.

“It was almost like therapy for me.”