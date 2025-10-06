Naomi Watts reveals vulnerable pre-marriage moment with Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts recalls 'intimate' moment with Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts opened up about a vulnerable moment she shared with her husband Billy Crudup that deepened bond before they got married.

In a recent chat at The Swell’s fourth annual Menopause Symposium on October 4 2025 in New York City, the Oscar-winning actress revealed the "intimate" moment with Maria Shriver and Alisa Volkman.

"The real thing that gave me the courage [to write the book and open up] was my husband. I met him in my late 40s and I had to excuse myself quickly at the [first] moment we were getting down to business to remove my estrogen patch, as it would be awful for him to see, of course!" she began

The 57-year-old actress went on to say, "So I slipped away, and came out flushed and he asked if everything was ok, so I just said, 'um you know, well, um, I have this thing on me and it left a mark, and its estrogen because I'm old and should I just leave?!' And he said, 'honey thanks for telling me, it’s great you take your health into your hands, and tell me how I can help'."

Expressing her raw emotions at the moment she added, "It was the most intimate moment I have ever had with a human being. That gave me permission and confidence to own my story."

For the unversed, Naomi shared her struggle with fertility and aging in her book, titled, I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, released earlier this year.

The actress first announced her relationship with her now-husband Billy during filming of their Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy. The pair tied the knot in 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Naomi is mom to two kids, which she welcomed with her ex-partner Liev. Billy is dad to one son, whom he shares with ex Mary-Louise Parker.