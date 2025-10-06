Jeremy Renner's daughter Ava makes touching debut in his memoir's audiobook

Jeremy Renner gets emotional as daughter Ava joins his memoir

Jeremy Renner's daughter Eva made a sweet debut in his memoir audiobook.

In a recent chat with People during 10th Anniversary Gala of A Sense Of Home on Saturday, the 54-year-old actor opened up about how his 12-year-old daughter, Ava, narrated her own essay to her father, in his book, My Next Breath.

“She sort of inserted herself into that scenario by writing the essay early on in the thing. So I asked her, at the end of writing the book, if I could put her essay in the beginning of the book,” he shared.

For the unversed, Renner shared insight about his recovery from near-fatal 2023 snowplow accident in his memoir.

The Marvel star went on to say, "I totally forgot about the idea that she's going to have to do the narration of that too. So I was just reminded and so proud of how far we've come as a family, how far we've come as father and daughter."

The proud father also revealed why he hides his daughter's face while posting her on his socials.

"I got to protect my girl," Renner shared, adding, he’s "just very proud of her and how far she's come."

For the unversed, Renner shares his daughter Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco.

Back in July, during an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Renner gushed over an essay his daughter wrote which also made it to his book, and how it helped him in his recovery journey.

"It sounds like nothing, but when it's post the accident, you know. I wanted to create something really special for her, a milestone in my recovery," he told Jelly Roll.

"It took me about an hour and a half to get into the car. I'm literally bumbling down the steps and everything," he noted

"It was something I needed to do. I needed to get out of the house. I needed to show her that I was actually really recovering in a really big way," Renner continued.

"And her writing that essay is just a reminder that it was just as important to me [as] it was to her [in] showing her that her dad's getting better. And, it's because of her that I am better," the doting dad added.