Taylor Swift releases 'Fate of Ophelia' music video

Taylor Swift drops 'Fate of Ophelia' music video after surprise premiere at Showgirl release party

October 06, 2025

Taylor Swift has officially released the music video for her new single The Fate of Ophelia.

The music video emerged online on Sunday, October 5, after first premiering during her limited-run theater event The Life of a Showgirl two days earlier.

Directed by Swift herself, the video mixes Shakespeare-inspired visuals with personal touches for fans to spot. In one scene, she wears a white gown that recalls the famous painting of Ophelia, before switching into a glittering dress and red wig inspired by other historic depictions of the character.

The video then turns lighter with modern costumes. The overall theme suggests that fiancé Travis Kelce’s love saved her from Ophelia’s tragic fate. does this look better

Fans also spotted personal nods, from sourdough bread (a hobby she’s mentioned) to her catching a football—a wink to Kelce’s NFL career.

The video dropped alongside Swift’s new album and its companion theater film, running through October 5 with behind-the-scenes footage and lyric videos.

