Miley Cyrus reveals why dad Billy Ray broke down in tears after years long rift

Miley Cyrus opens up about rare emotional moment with dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus revealed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, got emotional over touching a birthday present after years of estrangement

The 32-year-old Flower singer revealed that her new song Secrets, released in September, was dedicated to her father, Billy Ray.

She shared in a recent Interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, how her dad reacted to the emotional song, which she also presented as a birthday gift to her Billy, who turned 64 in August.

“My dad cried,” the popstar told Smith, adding that “everyone I say that to, they go, ‘I remember when my dad cried.’ ”

The Disney alum went on to say, “You don't see your dad cry a lot,” adding that it’s something "you remember," if they were tears of joy or "painful" ones.

“I don't know if I've seen my dad cry since his dad passed away. My dad, you know, I just haven't really seen that," she added.

Miley shared that the touching song, featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, took out “mixed emotions, because there's things that for us — me and my dad — we just kind of moved forward.”

She further noted, explaining, “We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because him and I just communicate better through song and so once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions."

“But instead of us doing sessions, we just do studio sessions and we send a song and we say, ‘I love you.’ And that feels peaceful for us," Miley added, noting, she doesn’t “think there should be any judgment to how people make peace.”