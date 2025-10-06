 
Geo News

MGK calls himself 'representative of the broken' after Megan Fox split

Machine Gun Kelly also admits to fear of losing edge amid his healing journey

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

MGK reflects on heartache after Megan Fox split
MGK reflects on heartache after Megan Fox split

Machine Gun Kelly says he still identifies as “a representative of the broken” even while actively working on putting himself back together.

The musician, 35, was at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on October 1, when he shared that his fan base connects most deeply with his rawness and vulnerability. 

“Honestly, man, for the most part, I feel broken,” he told the audience. “I’m starting to do the work—and I’ve been doing the work—to put those pieces back together.”

But that healing process has raised questions about how it may affect his artistry. “Sometimes I get scared when the pieces come back together,” he admitted. “Like, ‘How can I ever write about being broken if I’m always fixed?’”

MGK, who released Lost Americana in August after his last album Mainstream Sellout, revealed that much of his recent writing began while in rehab, where he spent last Christmas. 

He also journals, using the practice both for self-reflection and to “manifest” future goals.

Jeremy Renner's daughter Ava makes touching debut in his memoir's audiobook
Jeremy Renner's daughter Ava makes touching debut in his memoir's audiobook
Naomi Watts reveals vulnerable pre-marriage moment with Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts reveals vulnerable pre-marriage moment with Billy Crudup
Miley Cyrus reveals why dad Billy Ray broke down in tears after years long rift
Miley Cyrus reveals why dad Billy Ray broke down in tears after years long rift
Emily Blunt gives Dwayne Johnson sweet shoutout
Emily Blunt gives Dwayne Johnson sweet shoutout
'Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs shares raw reflection on 27 years of sobriety
'Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs shares raw reflection on 27 years of sobriety
Dwayne Johnson gets big shock in his career?
Dwayne Johnson gets big shock in his career?
Ben Stiller recalls finding light in darkness after dad's death
Ben Stiller recalls finding light in darkness after dad's death
Bradley Cooper keeping distance from Leonardo DiCaprio: Source
Bradley Cooper keeping distance from Leonardo DiCaprio: Source