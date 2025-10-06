MGK calls himself 'representative of the broken' after Megan Fox split

MGK reflects on heartache after Megan Fox split

Machine Gun Kelly says he still identifies as “a representative of the broken” even while actively working on putting himself back together.

The musician, 35, was at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on October 1, when he shared that his fan base connects most deeply with his rawness and vulnerability.

“Honestly, man, for the most part, I feel broken,” he told the audience. “I’m starting to do the work—and I’ve been doing the work—to put those pieces back together.”

But that healing process has raised questions about how it may affect his artistry. “Sometimes I get scared when the pieces come back together,” he admitted. “Like, ‘How can I ever write about being broken if I’m always fixed?’”

MGK, who released Lost Americana in August after his last album Mainstream Sellout, revealed that much of his recent writing began while in rehab, where he spent last Christmas.

He also journals, using the practice both for self-reflection and to “manifest” future goals.