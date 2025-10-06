King Charles 'irritated beyond belief' by Queen Camilla's THIS request

Queen Camilla's one 'most important request' tests King Charles' patience

Queen Camilla is reportedly pushing King Charles to add a library to Buckingham Palace as the royal residence is undergoing $499 million renovation, which is expected to conclude in 2027.

A royal insider privy to Radaronline.com revealed that the wife of the monarch is "irritating him beyond belief" with the pressure.

The Queen, who has been fond of reading, reportedly requested Charles to include a library in Buckingham Palace, which contains 775 rooms but does not have a library.

For the unversed, in the early 19th century. King George IV gave the King's Library to the British Museum.

"Books and reading have always been central to Camilla's life, and she thinks it's ridiculous that the monarch's residence doesn’t include a library, " the source told the outlet.

"She's made it clear to Charles that this is her single, most important request," the palace insider continued.

"But he finds it frustrating. The size and expense of the renovation are already weighing heavily on him, and her demand for an additional room drives him to distraction," the royal source added.

A second source noted, "Charles admires her dedication to promoting literacy, but he resents having palace plans challenged. He feels she's going against her own principle of staying out of structural decisions. It's turned into a source of friction between them. For Charles, the issue is one of tradition and practicality; for Camilla, it's about creating a cultural legacy."