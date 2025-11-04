ASAP Rocky reveals how sons feel about new baby sister

ASAP Rocky reveals how RZA, Riot react to baby sister

A$AP Rocky is over the moon about being a girl dad.

Rocky welcomed his daughter, Rocki Irish, with Rihanna in September.

Advertisement

The Praise The Lord rapper opened up about the blessing while attending the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. He gushed that his little daughter is his "baby twin."

"Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point."

He was then asked how their sons Riot, 2, and RZA, 3, are responding to their new sibling.

"I think they might get a little jealous from time to time, but they ain’t got to be," he shared.

"It’s a lot of love to go around, but it’s going to probably take some getting used to. Shout out to my boys and my baby girl, man. Daddy love y’all," he added in a sweet message for his kids.

Rocky and Rihanna both won the Fashion Icon Award this year. The couple’s fashion sense is also seen in how they dress their kids.

However, Rocky said that’s all Rihanna.

"That’s all her. She does that," he told ET. "You know, I can’t take credit for none of that."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2019 and confirmed their relatoinship in 2021.