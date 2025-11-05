Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis wedding plans sound straight 'out of romance novel'

Jennifer Aniston plans destination wedding with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston and her beau Jim Curtis are reportedly planning a wedding.

Just a day after duo made their relationship Instagram official, insiders have spilled about their growing romance.

Advertisement

Sources told RadarOnline that the Friends alum and Curtis are talking marriage.

They went on to share that while Aniston used to say she already had her dream wedding with now-ex husband Brad Pitt, she wants to do it "right" this time.

The source said, "Jen used to say she already had her dream wedding when she and Brad Pitt married in Malibu 25 years ago."

Adding, "When she married Justin Theroux, she deliberately did not attempt to top that, opting instead for a relatively small backyard affair."

"But Jim has become a ray of sunshine in Jen's life and with him comes the chance to finally do it right," the source noted.

Moreover, the sources also revealed how she wants her wedding to be, saying, "She wants a wedding where they're surrounded by ancient ruins and beautiful natural landscapes."

"It's like something out of a romance novel, but that's where Jen's head is at as this relationship intensifies. She can't help herself," they added. "More than that, she loves the idea of sunrise vows overlooking the Aegean Sea."

However, Jim Curtis has not popped up the big question yet, but he hasn't "been shy about saying he sees a future" with Jennifer Aniston.

"As long as things continue as they are, it seems pretty certain that a third wedding for Jen is in the cards," the source said.