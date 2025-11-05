 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney 'amazed' by genuine Scooter Braun connection: Source

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance is reportedly blossoming

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Photo: Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Brauns romance very real: Source
Photo: Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's romance 'very real': Source

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.

According to Us Weekly, the Euphoria actress and the music executive are “amazed” by how well they connect, with things quickly becoming more serious than either anticipated.

Advertisement

“Things are getting serious and it’s very real,” a source told the outlet.

“Neither of them expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become.”

Romance rumors first began swirling in June when Sweeney, 27, and Braun, 44, were spotted strolling through Italy together before both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

A previous National Enquirer report claimed that their relationship initially began as a professional collaboration, with Braun making “a lot of promises about what he could help her achieve with her career.”

However, the insider noted that their bond “morphed into something else entirely,” revealing that Sweeney is now “completely lovestruck.”

Advertisement
ASAP Rocky reveals how sons feel about new baby sister
ASAP Rocky reveals how sons feel about new baby sister
Tom Hanks admits he faced 'terrifying' situation in his new play 'This World of Tomorrow'
Tom Hanks admits he faced 'terrifying' situation in his new play 'This World of Tomorrow'
Riley Keough steps up to protect twins Harper, Finley amid fight with Priscilla Presley
Riley Keough steps up to protect twins Harper, Finley amid fight with Priscilla Presley
Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis shares loved up photos with sweet message
Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis shares loved up photos with sweet message
Katy Perry drops new music bombshell update
Katy Perry drops new music bombshell update
'The Night Manager' drops exciting update about season two
'The Night Manager' drops exciting update about season two
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence over jeans ad backlash
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence over jeans ad backlash
Paul McCartney recalls helping John Lennon, Yoko Ono get back together
Paul McCartney recalls helping John Lennon, Yoko Ono get back together