Sydney Sweeney 'amazed' by genuine Scooter Braun connection: Source

Photo: Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's romance 'very real': Source

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.

According to Us Weekly, the Euphoria actress and the music executive are “amazed” by how well they connect, with things quickly becoming more serious than either anticipated.

“Things are getting serious and it’s very real,” a source told the outlet.

“Neither of them expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become.”

Romance rumors first began swirling in June when Sweeney, 27, and Braun, 44, were spotted strolling through Italy together before both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding.

A previous National Enquirer report claimed that their relationship initially began as a professional collaboration, with Braun making “a lot of promises about what he could help her achieve with her career.”

However, the insider noted that their bond “morphed into something else entirely,” revealing that Sweeney is now “completely lovestruck.”