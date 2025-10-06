Britney Spears shocks fans after revealing 'snapped leg' in new post

Britney Spears left her fans worried after revealing a "horrible" leg injury in her new shocking post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 43-year-old pop sensation posted a clip of herself dancing in her home, sporting a white bandage on her right knee.

"My boys had to leave and go back to Maui … this is the way I express myself and pray through art," Britney captioned the post. "Father who art in heaven."

She further wrote, "I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!"

"Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible … it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god,” revealed the Toxic hitmaker.

The clip left fans concerned, with one penning on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I'm more concerned about the prominent bruising on both her arms."

"Hope she's getting good care and rest," another fan expressed sympathy.

"Are you seeing the bruises on her arms? This isn't just a fall. She needs TIME. She needs LOVE," wrote a third one.