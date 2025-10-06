Jessica Alba steps out with Danny Ramirez amid dating rumors

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez's relationship is still going strong!

On October 3, the Fantastic Four actress and the Top Gun: Maverick actor looked stunning together as they attended the world premiere of Valentina at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California.

Jessica, a producer on the film, also took to her Instagram account to share rare glimpses from the glitzy event.

“What an incredible night at @millvalleyfilmfest celebrating the premier of #Valentina – a true labor of love and a beautiful example of activism through art,” she penned.

The 44-year-old actress further wrote, “The film offers a typically unseen perspective of life on the border in a refreshingly grounded human light. By the end of it, your belly will hurt from the laughs and you’ll probably need some tissues for the tender moments — it’s touching, real, funny, relatable, thought-provoking and everything in between.”

“To Tatti, Keyla and the entire cast + crew — I am so honored to be part of such an impactful film. Congratulations. To my #CultureMakers familia who came out to support — te amo. I’m beyond grateful," she added.

For those unversed, Jessica began dating Danny in August after parting ways with her estranged husband, Cash Warren.