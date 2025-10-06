Justin Herbert, Madison Beer spotted sharing sweet sideline moment

 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and singer Madison Beer were seen sharing a hug and a kiss on the sidelines during the game against the Washington Commanders

Zaid Bin Amir
October 06, 2025

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert's romance is still going strong!

On Sunday evening, the singer and the professional player were spotting sharing a smooch at SoFi Stadium before the Los Angeles Chargers' match against the Washington Commanders.

In the viral clip, the new couple can be seen sharing a sweet hug and two kisses in front of her friends.

Unfortunately, the smooches did not bring good fortune for Justin as the Chargers lost the game at SoFi Stadium against the Commanders.

Fans were loving the new duo’s sweet PDA, with one writing on social media, “Bro she is in lovveeeee dude!"

“Win or lose Herbert wins,” penned a second one.

“That’s bad luck for Herbert. Never kiss your girl before a game," warned a third one.

Rumors of Madison and Justin's romance first began in August after the baller was seen visiting the singer on the set of a music video shoot.

However, the two have not officially confirmed or denied their relationship.

For those unversed, Madison was previously in a relationship with TikTok star Nick Austin. She also dated David Beckham's son, Brooklyn.

