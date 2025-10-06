 
Travis Kelce rings in 36th birthday with throwback tributes

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce turned 36 on Sunday, October 5

October 06, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs and Donna Kelce took fans on a trip down memory lane to celebrate Travis Kelce’s 36th birthday.

On Sunday, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, 72, reshared a sweet fan page post on Instagram Stories featuring a baby Travis in a playground swing, pushed by his older brother, Jason Kelce. She added a simple caption, “Happy Birthday, Travis!!!”

The Chiefs also marked the occasion with a nostalgic Instagram slideshow titled “TK Through the Years.” The photo reel featured Travis and Jason posing for childhood portraits, a young Travis in a Cleveland Browns jersey, and the future NFL star sitting on Santa Claus’ lap.

It followed his path from Cincinnati to the Chiefs, ending with him lifting the Super Bowl trophy. The team captioned their post, “36 years of @killatrav.”

While fiancée Taylor Swift didn’t post a public tribute, she referenced their romance in several tracks her new album The Life of a Showgirl. The couple got engaged in August after two years of dating.

