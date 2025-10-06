Amazon Prime Video walks back on controversial move

Prime Video removes controversial Bond artwork

Amazon Prime Video earlier found itself in hot waters after it edited the firearm out of 007's iconic imagery.



This happened ahead of James Bond Day on Oct 5, which included artwork of Sean Connery’s Dr. No and Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye without their guns.

It led to a fierce backlash on social media, as fans slammed the streamer for "censorship". With Scott McCrea, a writer calling the move "nothing less than cultural vandalism."

Following this, Prime Video, though, quietly removed its change of airbrushing the posters and posted the original ones.

Meanwhile, a new James Bond movie is in the works under new management at Amazon's MGM studio. Denis Villeneuve is attached as the director.

Though 007's last hero, Daniel Craig, his death in No Time To Die, reports say, has put the writers in a fix.

"Writers are tearing their hair out. Bond didn't just vanish off a cliff or fake his death – he was blown to pieces on screen. Everyone agrees it was a massive mistake because Bond is supposed to be eternal," an insider previously told RadarOnline.

"They are now stuck trying to find a believable way to resurrect him, and it is proving almost impossible," they shared.

It's worth noting the new movie is said to be titled Bond 26, as a search for the new face of Bond is underway.