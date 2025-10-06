Taylor Swift finally reveals what Travis Kelce thinks about her working after marriage

Taylor Swift reveals once and for all if Travis Kelce will demand she leave music

Taylor Swift has finally answered a question that has been floating across social media, related to her future plans.

The question relates to her return to music and whether her fiancé Travis Kelce will have an issue with it.

The entire thing has been discussed during Swift’s interview on BBC Radio 2 with Scoot Mills.

It cropped up abruptly as well, when Mills asked, “Don’t tell me this is your last album?”

To this Swift said, “What? No. That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say.”

And she didn’t end there, instead she doubled down and said, “it’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job.”

“It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Near the end she gushed over her fiancé and added, “that’s the coolest thing about Travis; he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects. There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’”