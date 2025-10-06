 
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran had THIS conversation at Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran often discuss THIS when together

October 06, 2025

Taylor Swift has revealed major discussion she had with close pal Ed Sheeran at the wedding of Selena Gomez.

During her appearance on the UK's Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the Grammy-winner promoted her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Somewhere in the conversation, Swift revealed what she and Sheeran talked about when they met at Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.

She said, "I saw [Sheeran] last weekend, actually, at a wedding of one of our best friends."

Adding, "We were just talking about how much we love when he came out onstage with me at Wembley during the Eras Tour."

Sheeran joined Swift at her London concert in 2024, part of her Eras Tour, where the duo performed their collaborated track End Game.

Moreover, Swift went on to add that Sheeran and her often discuss their music when they're together.

"There's really like a sort of strange mind-meld thing that happens between us two, and we've always had it," she said.

Noting, "we always will."

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have remained close friends all these years. They've collaborated on various tracks including, Run and Everything Has Changed.

