Charli XCX ‘deep' into new album amid Taylor Swift ‘feud'

Charli XCX ignores Taylor Swift feud to work on new album

Charli XCX is “deep” into making her Brat follow-up album amid her alleged “feud” with Taylor Swift.

The pop megastar supposedly took an aim at Charli through her latest track, Actually Romantic, that belongs to Taylor’s LP, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Lover crooner’s song title raised eyebrows of users on social media who pointed out how the title was similar to Charli's Brat song Everything is Romantic.

Taylor dated The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, who is the bandmate of Charli’s husband, George Daniel, and fans believe Actually Romantic takes shots at her Reputation Tour support act.

The feud began with Charli’s Brat song, Sympathy, which is rumored to be a Taylor diss song, with the Speed Drive hitmaker wanting the couple to split, as the lyrics went: “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick.”

An now, many fans believe that Taylor has finally addressed these aforementioned lyrics with her new song.

She sings on Actually Romantic: “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended…”

“…But it’s actually sweet, all the time you’ve spent on me / It’s honestly wild, all the effort you’ve put in / It’s actually romantic, I really got to hand it to you / No man has ever loved me like you do,” Taylor sings in the chorus.

At the album’s film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, the Cornelia Street singer discussed the song’s lyrics and said, “[It's] a love letter to someone who hates you...”

"There can be this moment where it's unveiled to you, through things that they do that are very overt. And, as I've gotten older, I've just started to be like, 'Oh my God, you did so much with this. It's flattering,” Taylor Swift concluded.