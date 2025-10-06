 
Taylor Swift claims she and Travis Kelce are 'competitive'

Areeba Sheikh
October 06, 2025

Taylor Swift recently got candid and reflected on her “passionate” connection with her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Swift appeared on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, where she shed light on her over two-year relationship with the NFL star.

Putting her thoughts into words, the 35-year-old American singer and songwriter publicly admitted, “I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

“That's the coolest thing about Travis, like he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us,” she remarked, showing reverence for her beau Kelce.

In addition, the Lover songstress went on to reject the speculations that she will detach herself from every kind of music after tying the knot with the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, clarifying that she has got his complete support for her future work.

Swift urged, “There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, ‘I'm really upset that you're still making the music.’”

They both love supporting each other’s passions and call it “the most fun thing in the world,” as their professions are looked at as worlds apart, but “there’s a lot of similarities too.”

“We both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums,” the Grammy winner explained. “We both do three and a half hour shows to entertain people for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. When I'm in those stadiums, it's a dressing room, but when he's in those exact same stadiums, it's a locker room.”

"And we're both competitive, like in fun ways, not in ways that eat away at us, but just like we just love it," Swift stated.

