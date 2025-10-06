Taylor Swift just gave flirtiest nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce with flirty caption

Taylor Swift has seemingly added a flirty nod to her fiancé Travis Kelce.

The Grammy-winner, who recently released her album The Life Of a Showgirl, dropped music video of the track, The Fate of Ophelia on October 5, 2025, which is Travis' birthday.

Moreover, on Monday, Taylor took to her Instagram and shared a cheeky clip from the music video.

It is pertinent to mention that The Life of Ophelia is already believed to be inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Notably, Taylor captioned the post with, "Pledge allegiance to your your your viiiiiiiibes," adding a football emoji.

The complete verse from the song goes like, "Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky/ Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes/ Don’t care where the hell you’ve been, ‘cause now you’re mine / It’s ‘bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since October 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025.