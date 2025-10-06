Taylor Swift endorses mom Andrea's understanding of her new song 'Wood'

Taylor Swift reveals why she uses explicit language in her music

Taylor Swift has opened up about what her mother, Andrea, thinks of her song Wood.

For those unaware, the 14 Grammy-winning singer dropped her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025, which contains what is called the energetically earthy track Wood.

The song features provocative lyrics which points to her fiancé Travis Kelce’s BDE but Andrew perceived totally different meaning from it.

While giving an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Swift revealed, "I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is.”

Notably, the track Wood does refer to superstitious activities such as wishing on falling stars, knocking on wood, and stepping on cracks. After the song’s chorus, the pop sensation sings more intensely: "Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

Mentioning the name of Kelce’s podcast, Swift then adds: "New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood."

The Don’t Blame Me hitmaker stated, "That's the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song you, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song."

Elsewhere on the program, she discussed using explicit language in her music and clarified that she only uses it when it is needed.

The Daylight songstress explained, "If it's to me improves the intensity of the moment or if, in terms of syllables or you just consonance and vowels, if, if to me it pops off more, you know, there are certain lyrics that just bounce more.”

"Or if it feels like it's a part of the vernacular of how that character that I'm kind of cosplaying in that song would speak. Like, there are a lot of different reasons you choose to throw in a swear word or like a certain phrase or a sort of alliteration or whatever."

"But that's what I love so much about songwriting is those, those decisions are fun and oftentimes hilarious to make," Taylor Swift concluded.