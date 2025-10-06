 
Geo News

'Predator: Badlands' final trailer is out

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi come together in the 'Predator: Badlands' trailer

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

'Predator: Badlands' unleashes mighty monster in final trailer

In Predator: Badlands, it is here, as the stakes in the sci-fi action thriller are high in the final trailer.

Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi are the lead cast, and Dan Trachtenberg serves as the director, while John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor are the producers.

Moreover, the filmmaker in an earlier interview shared that the iconic movie Jaws and the video game Shadow of the Colossus were the inspiration for his film.

"Jaws is one of my favourite movies of all time. It's not my favourite horror movie. I don't consider Jaws a horror movie," he told SFX Magazine.

"But when it's scary, it's ****** terrifying. When it's funny, it's hilarious. When there's drama, it's incredibly sincere and authentic," the director noted.

He continued, "And then when there's adventure, it's high-sea adventure. It's all things. It's not one thing. It is excellent at all things."

"So this movie, in this tone, the Predator's gotta be badass and ferocious and there's going to be this fun thing with Thia and that's gonna be funny, but also sincere and have a pulse of its own."

Its logline read, "Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, “Badlands” follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Predator: Badlands will bow out in cinemas on November 7.

Victoria Beckham reveals how Liam, Noel's mother feels over reunion
Victoria Beckham reveals how Liam, Noel's mother feels over reunion
Apple TV+ drops 'Pluribus' another teaser
Apple TV+ drops 'Pluribus' another teaser
Taylor Swift endorses mom Andrea's understanding of her new song 'Wood'
Taylor Swift endorses mom Andrea's understanding of her new song 'Wood'
Pentatonix announce exciting return next spring
Pentatonix announce exciting return next spring
Taylor Swift just gave flirtiest nod to Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift just gave flirtiest nod to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift claims she and Travis Kelce are 'competitive'
Taylor Swift claims she and Travis Kelce are 'competitive'
Perrie Edwards reveals pop star life made her feel she was ‘going to die'
Perrie Edwards reveals pop star life made her feel she was ‘going to die'
Drew Scott drops bombshell plans for his twin Jonathan's nuptials
Drew Scott drops bombshell plans for his twin Jonathan's nuptials