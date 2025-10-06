'Predator: Badlands' final trailer is out

'Predator: Badlands' unleashes mighty monster in final trailer

In Predator: Badlands, it is here, as the stakes in the sci-fi action thriller are high in the final trailer.



Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi are the lead cast, and Dan Trachtenberg serves as the director, while John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor are the producers.

Moreover, the filmmaker in an earlier interview shared that the iconic movie Jaws and the video game Shadow of the Colossus were the inspiration for his film.

"Jaws is one of my favourite movies of all time. It's not my favourite horror movie. I don't consider Jaws a horror movie," he told SFX Magazine.

"But when it's scary, it's ****** terrifying. When it's funny, it's hilarious. When there's drama, it's incredibly sincere and authentic," the director noted.

He continued, "And then when there's adventure, it's high-sea adventure. It's all things. It's not one thing. It is excellent at all things."

"So this movie, in this tone, the Predator's gotta be badass and ferocious and there's going to be this fun thing with Thia and that's gonna be funny, but also sincere and have a pulse of its own."

Its logline read, "Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, “Badlands” follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Predator: Badlands will bow out in cinemas on November 7.