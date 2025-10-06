Jennifer Lopez confronts Craig Melvin for probing into her split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Craig Melvin's question about her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez does not want to discuss her divorce from Ben Affleck.

On Monday, October 6, the chart-topping singer, who is actively promoting her forthcoming musical drama film Kiss of the Spider Woman, went to the Today show, where the host Craig Melvin asked about her ex-husband Affleck’s involvement in the project and their divorce as it was finalized in January this year.

For those unaware, The Accountant star and his partner Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, helped Lopez create her dream project by providing $60 million.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” Melvin said but the Shotgun Wedding star stopped him mid-sentence and quipped, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

The broadcast journalist went on to clarify why he brought Affleck into the discussion by articulating, “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.”

Lopez brushed it off with a laugh and sang praises of her ex-husband. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

Responding to Melvin’s questions matter-of-factly, the I’m Glad songstress said of her divorce, “And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Kiss of the Spider Woman, which stars Jennifer Lopez as Ingrid Luna, is set to be released on October 10, 2025.