Focus Features drops 'Bugonia's' second trailer

Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos team up again in 'Bugonia'

The new trailer of Bugonia shows Emma Stone's head being shaved off as she is teaming up again with noted filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, making their fourth collaboration after The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness.



Will Tracy serves as the writer, and Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko are the producers.

It's a satirical sci-fi thriller which follows "two conspiracy-obsessed young men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who kidnap a powerful CEO (Stone) under the conviction that she’s an alien plotting the end of humankind."

Earlier, the movie was premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received favourable reviews.

According to The Playlist, it described the film as “harness[ing] an underappreciated Kubrickian characteristic: his deep affection for humanity amidst their folly.”

Focus Features, the production company behind Bugonia, is set to release the movie, though limited, on October 24, which will be followed by a wide release on October 31.