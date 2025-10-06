 
Geo News

Focus Features drops 'Bugonia's' second trailer

Bugonia marks the fourth collaboration of Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2025

Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos team up again in 'Bugonia'

The new trailer of Bugonia shows Emma Stone's head being shaved off as she is teaming up again with noted filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, making their fourth collaboration after The Favourite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness.

Will Tracy serves as the writer, and Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko are the producers. 

It's a satirical sci-fi thriller which follows "two conspiracy-obsessed young men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who kidnap a powerful CEO (Stone) under the conviction that she’s an alien plotting the end of humankind."

Earlier, the movie was premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it received favourable reviews. 

According to The Playlist, it described the film as “harness[ing] an underappreciated Kubrickian characteristic: his deep affection for humanity amidst their folly.” 

Focus Features, the production company behind Bugonia, is set to release the movie, though limited, on October 24, which will be followed by a wide release on October 31.

Victoria Beckham reveals how Liam, Noel's mother feels over reunion
Victoria Beckham reveals how Liam, Noel's mother feels over reunion
Apple TV+ drops 'Pluribus' another teaser
Apple TV+ drops 'Pluribus' another teaser
Taylor Swift endorses mom Andrea's understanding of her new song 'Wood'
Taylor Swift endorses mom Andrea's understanding of her new song 'Wood'
Pentatonix announce exciting return next spring
Pentatonix announce exciting return next spring
Taylor Swift just gave flirtiest nod to Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift just gave flirtiest nod to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift claims she and Travis Kelce are 'competitive'
Taylor Swift claims she and Travis Kelce are 'competitive'
Perrie Edwards reveals pop star life made her feel she was ‘going to die'
Perrie Edwards reveals pop star life made her feel she was ‘going to die'
Drew Scott drops bombshell plans for his twin Jonathan's nuptials
Drew Scott drops bombshell plans for his twin Jonathan's nuptials