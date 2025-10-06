 
'Game of Thrones' new spinoff official poster revealed

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is expected to be out on HBO in 2026

Web Desk
October 06, 2025

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first poster revealed

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new spinoff of Game of Thrones, has unveiled its official poster.

Its co-creator, Ira Parker, in an interview with EW, opens up about a difference the new show has with its previous predecessors.

“The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of the Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi's score is orchestral and large and beautiful," he adds.

"That's not really Dunk’s M.O. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him," the maker notes.

Moreover, Ira shares that the forthcoming series will depict events occurring 50 years after the Targaryen civil war, during which dragons are nearly extinct.

One of the dragons was alive at that time, but the creator explains that it "wasn't even much of a dragon." It was a sort of gnarled thing that it couldn't even fly. If you can't fly, what are you really? They’re just a fancy lizard.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will arrive on HBO in 2026.

