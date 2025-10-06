Selena Gomez shares wedding BTS with Taylor Swift: 'Blessed to have you by my side'

Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift friendship with wedding BTS

Selena Gomez shares an adorable moment featuring Taylor Swift from her wedding with Benny Blanco.

Gomez and Blanco tied the knot September 27, 2025, and now the newly-married singer and actress took to her Instagram and offered support for Swift's latest album The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3.

Sharing a carousel of photos and a video, featuring Swift, Gomez penned a special note for her close pal.

Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' with heartfelt message

Celebrating Swift's latest album, Gomez began, "In honor of SHOWGIRL .."

Adding, "blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

The adorable video recorded by Swift showcased the Only Murders in the Building actress getting ready for her big day.

In the video, Gomez can be seen sitting in front of mirror as her stylist sets her veil. However, Swift can be heard saying, "Are you even serious..."

"What... look at her... Oh my god," she added.

Notably, other pictures showed behind-the-scenes snaps from the wedding. Meanwhile, the final was a screenshot of the cover of the track The Fate of Ophelia from Swift's The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have remained close friends from so many years.

The Lover hitmaker also talked about the Who Says crooner and Benny Blanco's wedding in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday.

"Not just the most beautiful bride—just like the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen," Swift said of Gomez.