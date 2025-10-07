 
Jack Osbourne reveals Sharon Osbourne still 'not OK' over Ozzy's death

Jack Osbourne discussed the after math of the Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Web Desk
October 07, 2025

Jack Osbourne just reflected on the aftermath of the death of his legendary father, Ozzy Osbourne, on July 22.

The Black Sabbath icon was laid to rest on July 30 following a funeral procession in his hometown of Birmingham, which was attended by his family.

On Tuesday, October 7, his memoir Last Rites, which he finished just 48 hours before his passing, will be officially released, and while promoting his dad’s memoir, he gave an update on how his family is doing.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, supporting all his family members, which includes his mom Sharon Osbourne, as well as his siblings, Kelly, Aimée, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot, Jack confessed: "None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love."

Sharing an update on how his mother, who was married to the "Crazy Train" singer for over 40 years, is doing, he confessed: "You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK.'"

When asked if she can "feel the affection and appreciation," from fans, Jack confirmed: "Oh my god, yeah. I know she feels the love."

Discussing his dad’s memoir, he revealed that Ozzy writes: "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I had done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy," of which he said there's "some truth" to but Jack noted, "But here's the thing, he was clean and sober at the end. And he was still Ozzy."

