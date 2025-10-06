Taylor Swift drops major surprise for fans from 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift drops 'The Life of a Showgirl' deluxe with secret studio voice memos

Taylor Swift is giving fans a glimpse into how her latest album The Life of a Showgirl came to life.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Swift made a major announcement alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the studio.

The Grammy-winner wrote in the caption about the creative process, stating, "Being in the studio and creating these songs was an unforgettable experience, but luckily I don’t ever have to forget it because I was recording while we were writing."

She went on to add, "and now it’s a way to look back on the process and give you guys a glimpse into how we wrote these songs, and hear the moments we thought of these ideas in real time."

The Lover singer announced that The Life of a Showgirl (Deluxe) will include acoustic versions of a couple popular songs. Notably, it will also include voice memos that offer an inside glimpse at the creative process.

"The Life of a Showgirl (DELUXE Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version) featuring “The Life of a Showgirl” (Original Songwriting Voice Memos) Act 1 & Act 2 are available now on iTunes for 24 hours," Taylor Swift concluded.