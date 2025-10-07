George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past

George Clooney gets candid about his past drug addiction

George Clooney admitted to doing "blow and stuff" in the ’80s.

The 64-year-old actor opened up about doing drugs during '80s in a recent interview with Esquire published on October 6.

The Oscar winning actor admitted that he "did blow and stuff" during his early acting days in Los Angeles but he noted that drugs were "never a big issue" for him.

"Eighty-two, I tried — I did blow and stuff," he told the publisher. "I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all."

George went on to say, "And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they’re all doing blow. At the time, it was like, No, this is not like heroin. It’s not addictive. But then it was like, Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f****** bad."

"Plus, it was all cut with mannitol. The baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s***," he added.

Moreover, George said that Marijuana is "not my drug," and about 15 years ago he and his friends had some weed brownies and went to watch The Wizard of Oz soundtracked by Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon.

"And we were f****,” George recalled, "I literal — I think all of us — there was like twenty of us in the screening room, and the movie ended, and we sat there without speaking for, like, hours. Hours!"