Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life

Taylor Swift is talking about blurring out the noise and focusing on what is important.



The 35-year-old songstress, who recently announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, says that life is chaotic and has to be dealt with one thing at a time.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Swift noted: "Life is always chaotic, I think for everyone, no matter what, at any given time.”

"But I do think that one thing I love about having been alive longer than I had been before, you know, you hopefully learn to sort of filter out what matters really," she continued. "I'm a little bit more able to sort of sense what's a real emergency and what's a real reason to be very upset."

"The things that do matter, it's my family. It's my relationship. It's my friends. It's my art. It's baking. Genuinely, it's my cats," she said.

"Everything that is noise, you deal with it just like anything else," she said. "It's not like you're impenetrable and immune to stress but I do know that it's just stress. I've been through a lot of stress before just like everyone else and then you're gonna be fine as long as it's just stress."