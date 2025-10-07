Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise

Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift's touching 'Showgirl' note

Taylor Swift's pal, Brittany Mahomes gushed over the songstress' 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

On Monday, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram Stories to showoff Swift's "Showgirl" surprise she received.

In the candid post, she posted a photo of a gift box full of items for Swift's 12th studio album.

"@taylorswift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it! she wrote over the snap, expressing her love for Taylor by adding a red heart emoji.

The box had a vinyl copy of The Life of a Showgirl, a couple of T-shirts with the album name and a sweet message from Taylor which appeared to be written by the Grammy winner.

The hand-written note read, "Well hi! If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor."

Brittany also added Taylor's 12th studio album's title track, The Life of a Showgirl, to the Story.

Taylor sent the exclusive boxes to her other pals including, Serena Williams, who also excitedly posted about it on her social media.

"It's no secret that I am a Swiftie, and I literally screamed when I walked into the house and saw this," the Slam champion said in a video.

"Thank you, Taylor! Olympia is literally going to lose her mind," Serena said of her daughter. "Obviously we loved 'CANCELLED!,' so yay! I'm going to have to record her reaction. She's going to go crazy."