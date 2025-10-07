Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening

Dwayne Johnson on 'Smashing Machine's worst opening

Dawyne Johnson broke his silence after his new movie The Smashing Machine became his worst opening film ever.

The wrestler-turned-actor took to his Instagram account on Monday and poured his heart out about how close the movie is close to his heart and he "can’t control box office results."

The WWE star noted that the Benny Safdie-directed film has "changed" his life.

"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched 'The Smashing Machine'," he began.

The actor, who is also known by his ring name The Rock, went on to say, "In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

Dwayne, who had undergone a motivating transformation for the role of ex-MMA fighter Mark Kerr in his biopic, only hit $6 million at the box office marking the lowest opening for a movie in The Rock's career.

He further noted, "It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me."

"Truth is this film has changed my life," he confessed, adding "With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy."

The Smashing Machine is playing in theatres.