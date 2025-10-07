 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez all smiles with Ben Affleck at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' N.Y.C. premier

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck come together for the premiere of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have come together for the promotion of their new project.

The singer and her ex-husband joined hands in New York City as they came together on the premier of Lopez’ upcoming musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Affleck posed on the red carpet as the film's executive producer in a surprise attendance. The former couple later posed alongside one another to celebrate the win.

Meanwhile, Lopez thanked her ex-husband, for his support throughout the creation of the project.

“Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”

“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored," she continued. "I was just like could this be happening right now. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."

Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food
George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food
Taylor Swift ready to pause career for wedding prep with Travis Kelce: Source
Taylor Swift ready to pause career for wedding prep with Travis Kelce: Source
Lionel Richie looks back at fame and love in Hollywood
Lionel Richie looks back at fame and love in Hollywood
George Clooney reveals why he chose France for raising kids
George Clooney reveals why he chose France for raising kids
Jack Osbourne reveals Sharon Osbourne still ‘not OK' over Ozzy's death
Jack Osbourne reveals Sharon Osbourne still ‘not OK' over Ozzy's death