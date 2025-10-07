Jennifer Lopez all smiles with Ben Affleck at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' N.Y.C. premier

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have come together for the promotion of their new project.



The singer and her ex-husband joined hands in New York City as they came together on the premier of Lopez’ upcoming musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Affleck posed on the red carpet as the film's executive producer in a surprise attendance. The former couple later posed alongside one another to celebrate the win.

Meanwhile, Lopez thanked her ex-husband, for his support throughout the creation of the project.

“Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”

“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored," she continued. "I was just like could this be happening right now. I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."